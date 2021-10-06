Malaysian, Hong Kong police cripple love scam syndicate

PETALING JAYA: Police in collaboration with the Hong Kong police force crippled a “love scam” syndicate made up of foreigners in a special operation in Puchong here on Tuesday.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din (pix) said today that the syndicate targeted Malaysians and Hong Kong citizens.

He said under an operation codenamed “Ops Tiong”, police raided three premises where five men and two women aged between 25 and 40 were nabbed.

Mohd Kamarudin said police seized computers, cellphones and other items from the foreign suspects.

He said checks showed that the suspects had come to Malaysia using student visas three years ago.

“They used multiple Facebook and Instagram accounts with fake names to sweet talk and con their victims with empty promises before asking for cash. We have remanded the suspects for further investigations,“ he said.

Mohd Kamarudin advised the public to be cautious when venturing into cyberspace and not be blindly drawn by pretty or handsome photos of individuals and their sweet talk and empty promises.