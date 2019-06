PETALING JAYA: Maths wiz Andrew Nge Jing Shuen, 17, is literally on top of the world after he was awarded the “Top in the World” award at the recent Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards.

The Malaysian, who was studying at Beaconhouse Sri Inai International School in Petaling Jaya, emerged as the world’s top scorer in two International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) for two Mathematics subjects.

He scored the highest mark in the world for IGCSE Mathematics and Additional Mathematics in the November 2018 examinations.

“I love maths because of how it challenges me to solve difficult problems and I am happy that my passion and hard work has helped me achieve this truly memorable moment.”

Nge said learning was not always easy for him. “I really struggled with homework due to low concentration earlier on in my education.”

“But things turned around for me thanks to the dedication, patience and encouragement of my parents, teachers and peers on never to give up and always try my best.”

Nge is currently pursuing a South Australian Matriculation and said he has ambitions to become a pharmacist.