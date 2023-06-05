Malaysian Parliament welcomes public visitors as part of its two-day open day event

KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time in history, the Malaysian Parliament has ‘opened its doors’ to the public through its two-day “Parliament Open Day” event, allowing Malaysians to learn more about its role as the country’s highest legislative body and its history.

Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim said the number of visitors, some who arrived as early as 9 am for the event themed ‘Merakyatkan Parlimen, Warisan Negara’, shows that the legislative of the country is well supported by the people.

“The building signifies that the rights that exist in Parliament are the rights of the people,” he said during the Open Day’s officiating ceremony here today, in the presence of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul and Malaysian Parliament chief administrator Datuk Nor Yahati Awang, assorted MPs, foreign ambassadors and other dignitaries.

He said various events will be held in conjunction with the event, including exhibitions on statesmen and also books, cultural and arts performances, traditional food demonstrations and the sale of food, arts and crafts along with paintings and caricatures.

A total of 48 exhibitors from various ministries, departments, government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO) as well as the Austrian and Palestinian embassies is taking part in the event.

Rias also launched a book titled ‘Parliament of Malaysia: Pillar of the Nation’s Democracy’ produced in cooperation with the Malaysian Parliament’s Research and Intrepretation Officers, at the event.

Private sector employee, Shum Keng Yan, 52, expressed his excitement as he wandered along the corridors of the historic building, which he said was a symbol of the country’s parliamentary democratic system.

“It’s been around 30 years that I’ve had a wish to step foot in Parliament, and I have finally done it.

“I’ve only read in books and watched on television previously, but now I get to see the place myself, so I’m really satisfied. I even managed to see the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

For Desa Mahkota Sixth Form College student Ahmad Aliff Sofi Ahmat, 19, the open day event allowed him to get learn more about Malaysia’s legislative body closer, specifically about the roles of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

“I get to see the country’s administrative process closer and also what our elected representatives do here,” he added. - Bernama