Malaysians advised to defer non-essential travel to Sri Lanka

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians intending to visit Sri Lanka have been advised to defer non-essential travel for the time being following public unrest in the island nation, due to unprecedented financial crisis in the country.

Malaysian Foreign Ministry in a statement Sunday said the ministry is closely monitoring the developments in Sri Lanka and the High Commission in Colombo is in close contact with all registered Malaysians there to ensure their safety and render consular assistance, if required.

The ministry also called on other Malaysians currently in Sri Lanka but have yet to register with the High Commission to immediately do so.

This will help the High Commission to extend the necessary consular assistance, if required, according to the statement.

“All Malaysians in Sri Lanka are advised to give utmost attention to their safety and to adhere to instructions issued by local authorities,” the statement read.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance are requested to contact the High Commission at 45, Rosmead Place, Colombo 07, Sri Lanka or tel : +94774830103 or e-mail : mwcolombo@kln.gov.my.

Sri Lanka has plunged into worst economic crisis in decades as the nation of 22 million is facing an acute shortage of fuel, medicines and food items.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had announced their resignation after angry protestors stormed the president’s residence on Saturday and burned down the prime minister’s house. — Bernama