Malaysians in Bangkok celebrate National Day

BANGKOK: Malaysia’s national anthem ‘’Negaraku’’ filled the air around the vicinity of the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand in conjunction with the 62nd National Day celebration.

More than 250 Malaysians living, working and studying around the capital city of Bangkok attended the historic day with a patriotic spirit.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang and all those present then sang the ‘‘Negaraku’’.

In addition, Foreign ministry Women’s Association Committee members also performed by singing patriotic songs.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel and his wife, Datin Catherina Cherian were present at the event.

In a brief speech, Jojie hoped the National Day celebration at the embassy would enable Malaysians to rekindle their patriotic spirit and express their love for the nation, cherish independence as well as preserve national unity and peace among Malaysians living abroad. — Bernama