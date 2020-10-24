Malaysians need unity and togetherness to fight Covid-19 - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians need unity and togetherness to fight the war against Covid-19, not against each other, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a posting on his Facebook account today, Dr Noor Hisham also advised the people to learn from the Sabah state election.

“Our frontliners have been enduring on the ground for the last 10 months 24/7. Mental and physical fatigue setting in. Some are prepared to throw in the towel. Please learn from PRN Sabah and not repeat the same mistake,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another posting, he asked Malaysians to join hands and make the impossible possible in order to flatten the curve again.

“It is a challenge to safeguard and strike a balance between health and economy in our ongoing war against Covid-19. A lost of balance means lost of lives and lost of livelihoods,” he added. -Bernama