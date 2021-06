PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Shopping Malls Association (PPK) said it did not ask its staff to pay a fee of RM50 for on-site vaccinations against Covid-19.

We are aghast to note the misinformation in recent press reports that our association has proposed “that workers pay a small fee of RM50 for on-site vaccinations after malls agreed to subsidise the cost of the exercise”, it said today.

“We are very much aware and have stated in all our communications that vaccine is provided free by the government,” PPK said in a statement.

“However, there is a RM15 per dose ie RM30 per course of two doses charged by Protect Health Corporation for the supply of doctors, nurses and medical officers to administer the vaccine. It is pertinent to note that his payment is pre-paid and non-refundable.

“The malls are to provide the venue and all the antecedent manpower from administration to security and standby ambulance service whereby the real cost to the mall is RM100 to RM150 per dose depending on volume and size of the PPV centre.”

The association reiterated that it has offered to deeply subsidise this program by only charging a notional RM10 per dose of the RM100 to RM150 real cost plus RM15 per dose to be collected and paid to Protect Health Corporation for the supply of doctors, nurses and medical officers.

“The notional RM10 per dose is a commitment for the participant to turn up for vaccination,” it said.

“Unfortunately, we are too much aware that in our society when things are offered to be completely free-of-charge, people who have pre-registered may not turn up because they do not have any commitments. This will ultimately result in a waste of the precious vaccine due to no show, thereby depriving others of the opportunity for early vaccination and/or the vaccines may even go to waste.”