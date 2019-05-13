Man allegedly beaten to death by three attackers

ALOR STAR: A man in his 40’s is believed to have been beaten to death by three men in an incident here yesterday evening.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said police received information on the death from a medical officer of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) here via a telephone call at 6.45pm after examining the man.

He said a witness of the incident who was a brother-in-law of the dead man, said the victim was sent by three known men back to his house in Jalan Telok Wanjah Market Koboi here at 1.30pm and the victim was already unconscious.

“One of the suspects then tied the victim on a chair and slapped him hard while threatening the witness and his mother not to release the man.

“After the suspects had left, the witness then untied the victim at about 4pm, before an ambulance came to take the victim to HSB for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rozi said one of the suspects had been apprehended by police while the other two were being tracked down and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and the motive of the incident is still being investigated. — Bernama