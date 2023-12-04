Man arrested for allegedly insulting royal institution on Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly insulting the royal institution on Facebook.

Royal Malaysia Police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the suspect, who is the owner of the Facebook account ‘Raja Hairun’, was detained today in Temerloh, Pahang.

“The remand application against the suspect will be made tomorrow (April 13), under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, at the Kuala Lumpur Central Lockup.

“Investigations are being carried out by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Division D5, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ she said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, Noorsiah advised the public to always respect the sovereignty of the institution of the constitutional monarchy as stated in the Federal Constitution, for the sake of the country’s stability, people and religion.

“Any individual or party who is found to have deliberately issued any statement insulting and belittling the royal institution will be dealt with strictly,“ she added. - Bernama