JOHOR BAHRU: A senior citizen was arrested by the police yesterday for allegedly molesting his eight-year-old granddaughter at a house in Taman Perumahan Skudai here.

Johor Bahru Utara deputy police chief Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah said the 74-year-old man was arrested at about 7.50pm following a report lodged by the girl’s father.

“We received a report from the suspect’s son, aged 37, who claimed his daughter was molested by her grandfather in a bedroom in their house,” he said in a statement today.

Fariz Ammar said the girl was then sent for medical examination at Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

The suspect is in remand for investigation under Section 377CA of the Penal Code for sexual connection by object. -Bernama