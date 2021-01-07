Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a journalist

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly threatening to kill a journalist over his report on the police’s stern action in combating crime.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the man who threatened the journalist through a phone call, was arrested on Jan 5, after the journalist lodged a report on Dec 28.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is the father of one of the four suspects that was shot dead by a cop in Sungai Buloh on Dec 25 last month,” he said in a statement today.

Checks found that the suspect, a PwD cardholder with mental condition, does not have any previous criminal record and the case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

The suspect was released yesterday on police bail.

On Dec 25, four men, believed to have been involved in a robbery at a house in Rawang near here, were shot dead by the police while trying to escape.

They reportedly rammed into a female GrabFood rider and dragged her for a few metres and when one suspect got out of the car, armed with a machete, the police fired a few more shots killing all four suspects at the scene.

