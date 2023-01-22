Man arrested for misappropriation of diesel

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to misappropriate 4,000 litres of diesel in a tanker lorry during an inspection by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Costs at a petrol station on Jalan Lebuhraya Butterworth-Kulim, here yesterday.

The ministry’s enforcement director in Penang, S. Jegan said the arrest, which also led to the seizure of the diesel and tanker lorry, a pump and hose, as well as a mobile phone, all worth RM56,500, was made during a daily inspection by the ministry at the petrol stations.

During the 4 pm inspection, the ministry’s enforcement officers saw the driver of the eight-tonne lorry refuelling the vehicle and upon inspection, found it had a special oil tank filled with 4,000 litres of diesel, he said in a statement today.

He said that based on a preliminary investigation, the driver, believed to be working for a syndicate, went to several petrol stations to refuel and then sell the fuel to other parties.

The case is investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama