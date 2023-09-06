Man arrested for suspected abuse of girlfriend’s baby

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly abused his girlfriend’s baby girl at a flat in Jinjang, here last night.

Wangsa Maju district deputy police chief DSP D. Saralathan, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said police would apply for a remand order today.

“The investigation is being conducted by the Sexual, Women and Children’s Investigations Division (D11) of the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters, and the city police chief is expected to issue a statement soon,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, a video of a 23-month-old baby girl, who is believed to have been abused by her mother’s boyfriend in an apartment unit in Setapak here, went viral on social media.

The baby had injuries on the back of her body and lips, as well as bruises on both eyes. She is now being treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The preliminary investigation found that the baby was beaten for making too much noise and the man continued to harm the baby despite her mother’s plea.

The case is investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama