Man arrested over alleged murder of pregnant lover

SUNGAI BESAR: An argument over hiding an out-of-wedlock pregnancy is believed to be the reason why a restaurant waiter was brutally murdered by her boyfriend at an oil palm plantation on Jalan Sungai Limau here, on Monday.
Sabak Bernam District Police chief Supt Agus Salim Mohd Alias said the suspect, who was a former college student, had taken the victim into a car and argued with the 21-year-old woman before hitting her on the head and then killing her at the location at around 10 pm.
Earlier, Agus Salim said his team received a report from the public regarding the discovery of a body of a local woman found burnt and lying on the ground in the oil palm plantation area at around 8 am yesterday (May 23).
He said they arrested a 20-year-old local man at a residence around Sungai Besar at 1.45 pm yesterday.
“According to the preliminary investigation, the victim’s body is believed to have been burned twice with the aim of disposing of evidence - namely at around 10 pm (May 22) and yesterday around 7 am - before it was found by the public,“ he told a press conference here yesterday.
He said the suspect allegedly beat and stabbed his lover with a kitchen knife and slashed the victim’s stomach before burning the body on the night of the incident and returned o the scene the following day with a barrel filled with gasoline to finish off what he started.
He said the man also disposed of evidence including items belonging to the victim around Jalan Lama, Kuala Selangor.
Agus Salim said checks revealed that the suspect had no criminal record. The suspect and victim were believed to have known each other since last year and the victim was around four months pregnant.
He said the suspect was remanded for six days beginning today to assist with investigations according to Section 302 of the Penal Code and the victim’s body, which was 60 per cent burnt, was at the Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem.
In a separate case, Agus Salim said his team arrested four Indonesian men aged between 25 and 41 believed to be involved in the trafficking of 30 kg of syabu worth RM1.08 million in the Sekinchan jetty area at 10 pm, May 19.
He said all the suspects were remanded for seven days starting May, 20 and the case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/ 63. -Bernama