Man arrested over alleged murder of pregnant lover

SUNGAI BESAR: An argument over hiding an out-of-wedlock pregnancy is believed to be the reason why a restaurant waiter was brutally murdered by her boyfriend at an oil palm plantation on Jalan Sungai Limau here, on Monday.

Sabak Bernam District Police chief Supt Agus Salim Mohd Alias said the suspect, who was a former college student, had taken the victim into a car and argued with the 21-year-old woman before hitting her on the head and then killing her at the location at around 10 pm.

Earlier, Agus Salim said his team received a report from the public regarding the discovery of a body of a local woman found burnt and lying on the ground in the oil palm plantation area at around 8 am yesterday (May 23).

He said they arrested a 20-year-old local man at a residence around Sungai Besar at 1.45 pm yesterday.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the victim’s body is believed to have been burned twice with the aim of disposing of evidence - namely at around 10 pm (May 22) and yesterday around 7 am - before it was found by the public,“ he told a press conference here yesterday.