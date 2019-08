KUALA LUMPUR: A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a woman motorist after their cars were involved in an accident in Jalan Yaacob Latif, here on Saturday.

Cheras police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said the 27-year-man was arrested when he turned himself in at the Cheras district police headquarters yesterday afternoon.

The man was remanded for one day and the investigation paper will be submitted to the public prosecutor for further action.

In the 2.30pm incident on Saturday, the woman’s car was said to have hit the man’s vehicle after he applied the emergency brake near the Cheras roundabout.

Mohamed Mokhsein said the male driver then got out of his car and verbally abused and threatened the woman driver.

The man then allegedly broke a side view mirror of the woman’s car with his fist, before picking it up and hurling it at the victim.

“Fearing that something worse might happen, the woman drove straight to the nearest police station to lodge a police report,” he said.

He said the front passenger in the woman’s car recorded the incident with a cellphone. — Bernama