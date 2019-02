KUALA LUMPUR: A 53-year-old taxi driver was assaulted by a man at the KL Sentral bus terminal here on Saturday.

Brickfields police chief ACP Ruslan Khalid said today that the victim was waiting for passengers at the KL International Airport (KLIA) bus terminal at the lower ground when he was approached by a man known to him.

He said the man began raining blows on the victim soon after before bystanders intervened and broke up the fight.

“We arrested the suspect for investigations and the victim suffered injuries to his face and legs. He received outpatient treatment at a hospital. There were no weapons used and we are investigating the motive behind the attack,“ he said.