Man believed to have caused stepdaughter’s death on five-day remand

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who is believed to have beaten his 11-year-old stepdaughter to death at Taman Sri Ramal, Kajang will be remanded for starting today till Nov 28.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the 53-year-old man, believed to be the stepfather, has been remanded to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Police received a report from a medical offcer at the Serdang Hospital at 12.39 am on Nov 22, in relation to the incident, in which a girl was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The victim was confirmed dead while on the way to hospital.

A post-mortem was conducted yesterday and the report stated that the cause of death was believed to be caused by the impact of a blunt object on the head as well as abdomen (stomach) which caused the intestine to rupture.

Following that, a local man was arrested at the Serdang Hospital grounds at 2.25 pm ​​yesterday.- Bernama