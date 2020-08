GEORGE TOWN: A 40-year-old man was found dead on the ground floor of the court building here yesterday, believed to have fallen to his death after being convicted of fighting in Ayer Itam.

It is learnt that the man, who was in handcuffs, had fallen from the fifth floor of the building at about 11.35am.

Timur Laut District police chief ACP Soffian Santong, when contacted, confirmed the incident but declined to elaborate, as Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan would be giving a press conference on the matter today. — Bernama