Man charged with murdering pregnant girlfriend

SUNGAI BESAR: A 20-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for the death of a pregnant woman, believed to have been murdered, last week.

However, no plea was recorded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The man was charged with murdering the 21-year-old woman at Jalan Benteng Laut, Jalan Sungai Limau, Sungai Besar, here, between 8.30 pm last May 22 and 8 am the following day.

The charge was framed under Section 302 0f the Penal Code for murder, which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court set Aug 3 for mention.

Selangor prosecution director Ku Hayati Ku Haron prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyers Khairul Anuar Kashim and Muhammad Nor Tamrin. -Bernama