Man charged with stabbing pregnant wife sent for mental examination

KUALA LUMPUR: An assistant audio engineer at a television station was charged in the sessions court here today with voluntarily causing hurt to his heavily-pregnant wife.

However, no plea was recorded from Zulkifli Taib, 38, who appeared restless inside the accused dock after the charge was read out to him before judge Mahyon Talib.

The accused, who was unrepresented, suddenly burst into tears when the judge asked him whether he understood the charge.

Several family members of the accused were also present at the proceeding were also seen crying upon seeing him cried.

Mahyon then allowed an application under Section 342(5) of the Criminal Procedure Code by deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri for the accused to undergo mental examination at Hospital Bahagia in Ulu Kinta, Perak.

Nurliyana said the accused also had an appointment at the Putrajaya Health Clinic on Dec 6.

According to the charge sheet, Zulkifli was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to his 35-year-old wife by stabbing her spleen with a folding knife at a house in Presint 9, Putrajaya at 9am on Nov 8.

The charge, under Section 324 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of not more than 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or with any two of such punishments, upon conviction.

The accused can also be punished under Section 326A of the same Code which carries imprisonment for a term which may extend to twice of the maximum term for which he would have been liable on conviction for that offence under the relevant section, notwithstanding any other punishment provided for that offence.

Dec 13 has been set for mention of the case and for the psychiatric report to be submitted to the court.

It was reported that a teacher who was 37 weeks pregnant had driven herself to the Putrajaya Hospital on Nov 8 to seek treatment after being stabbed by her husband.

The victim then gave birth to a baby boy through caesarean section at 9.50am the same day. - Bernama