KUANTAN: A car workshop manager here claimed that two policemen showed a pistol and a pair of handcuffs to him after he refused to sign the summons issued to him.

Tan Wei Yoong, 47, claimed that the incident took place at 12.20pm yesterday, when he was stopped by a Proton Inspira police patrol car while driving the company’s four-wheel-drive vehicle Isuzu Dmax at Jalan Pintasan Kuantan, here.

He said the policemen claimed that his vehicle’s road tax was invalid, although Tan claimed he had shown them a copy of the vehicle registration number and approval letter to affix advertisement on the vehicle from the Road Transport Department (RTD).

“The policemen insisted that the road tax was invalid and asked if I wanted to settle it without being issued the summons and when I said no, they then forced me to sign the notice.

“I took a picture of the car and the names of the policemen involved, but they seized my mobile phone and deleted the photos before showing me a pistol and a pair of handcuffs as they claimed I wasn’t cooperating,” he told reporters here today.

Tan claimed the police personnel also threatened to put him in the lock-up for allegedly disrupting them from discharging their duties and this had caused him to finally sign the summons for allegedly not displaying road tax and misusing the vehicle licence for other purposes.

He then lodged a police report at the Beserah police station here at 11.06pm the same day and said he would lodge a report on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

Meanwhile, Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali when contacted confirmed receiving complaints and investigations would be carried out.

“Two police personnel have also lodged their report and informed that there were two summonses issued to the complainant,” he said. — Bernama