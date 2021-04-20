Man crushed to death in tour bus mishap in Klang

SHAH ALAM: A bus driver was crushed to death when the tour bus he was repairing fell onto him at Jalan Pendamar in Klang yesterday.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said they were alerted of the incident at 9 pm.

“The mishap was believed to have occurred when the victim was repairing the vehicle’s hydraulic system from underneath the bus when the floor jack suddenly lowered itself and caused the bus to fall onto the victim,” he said in a statement today.

Shamsul Amar said the body of the 33-year-old man from Sabah was sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang Hospital for post-mortem and the case was classified as sudden death.- Bernama