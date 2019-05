KUALA LUMPUR: Police yesterday detained a 42-year-old man who jumped from the second floor of a building at Lorong Haji Taib 1 here, after drugs were found hidden in his anus.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said the suspect had jumped through a window to avoid being arrested at about 10.15am.

“Police then called for an ambulance as the suspect had suffered broken back and leg injuries. He was then taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement, here today.

Mohd Fahmi doctors attending to him found drugs believed to be heroin and methamphetamine in two plastic packages pushed up the suspect’s rectum.

“A medical officer later lodged a report and handed over the items to the police,” he said.

He said the suspect who has previous criminal records related to drugs was remanded for four days until Tuesday,

Police have also detained a couple who was at the premises during the raid to assist in investigations. — Bernama