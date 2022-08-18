Man detained for impersonating Perak royalty with bizarre title

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained a man for allegedly printing “DYMM Raja Muda Perak Tuanku Tun Mamat Fadhil Duke Of Royal Malaysia British Bin DYTM Sheikh Tengku Lope Salleh Of Royal Irish Fusiller Princess Victoria” on his business card, NST reports.

The 39-year-old suspect had even used the title when he appeared at the office of the sultan of Kedah on June 28.

Kota Star district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said police were alerted to the incident when a staff member at the Kedah Royal office sensed something amiss and lodged a report.

“The man had introduced himself by presenting a business card that read “DYMM Raja Muda Perak Tuanku Tun Mamat Fadhil Duke Of Royal Malaysia British Bin DYTM Sheikh Tengku Lope Salleh Of Royal Irish Fusiller Princess Victoria,“ Shukri reportedly said in a statement today.

He added that checks with the Perak Protocol and Ceremonial Unit confirmed that there was no member of Perak royalty by that name and identification card number.

The suspect was detained at 5.30pm yesterday at the Kota Star district police headquarters.