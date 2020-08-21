Man dies after 4x4 plunges from parking lot

KUALA LUMPUR: A 63-year-old man was killed after his four-wheel drive vehicle plunged three storeys off a parking lot of an apartment in Sentul here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Fire Department Operations Centre Senior Operations Commander Hafizan Hassan in a statement yesterday said that it received an emergency call at 6.18pm.

“Nine personnel from the Sentul Fire and Rescue station were rushed to the scene. Upon reaching the scene, they found that the vehicle with its driver inside had rammed through the wall of a parking lot and fell three storeys.

“The driver was pronounced dead by Kuala Lumpur Hospital paramedics,“ Hafizan said.

The body was handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, in Beaufort, a man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding skidded and plunged into an irrigation canal at Jalan Kampung Tahak, Membakut.

District police chief DSP Azmir Abd Razak said Mohd Yakub Abdillah, 51, from Kampung Pimping was found dead in the canal at 9.30am. - Bernama