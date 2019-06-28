Man dies after being trapped underneath overturned tractor

BATU PAHAT: An Indonesian man was killed after being trapped underneath overturned tractor at 10th Mile, near Parit Ya’ani, Yong Peng, here today.

Operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Khairul Nizam Aresay said the 31-year-old victim was identified as Tuswanto, based on the identification document found on him.

He said his department received an emergency call at around 10.38am and a fire engine with five firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the location, we found an overturned tractor and the man who was driving the machine was trapped underneath.

“Based on the investigations, the man, from Cilacap, Bogor, Indonesia died from severe injuries,” he said in a statement.

The firefighters took about two minutes to extricate the body from underneath the machine before handed over the remains to the police for further action. - Bernama