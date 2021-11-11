Man dies after falling off Ferris wheel at funfair

KAJANG: A 39-year-old man was killed and another was injured after they fell off a Ferris wheel at a funfair near the Aeon Jusco Cheras Selatan mall in Balakong here.

Kajang deputy police chief Supt Mohamad Nasir Drahman said a worker at the funfair notified police of the tragedy at about 12.05am today.

He said witnesses told police that both men were riding the Ferris wheel when the incident occurred.

Mohamad Nasir said paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced one of them dead while the other man who is in his 30’s and was injured was taken to the Kajang Hospital for treatment.

“The cause of the accident is being investigated to ascertain if there was negligence on the part of the operator of the machine or the victims. Preliminary investigations do not point to any foul play,“ he said.

Mohamad Nasir said the case is classified as sudden death and the victim’s body was sent to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) for a post mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

He urged the public to not speculate on the case as police are conducting a comprehensive investigation.

Those with information related to the case can contact the investigations officer Sergeant Mohd Emran Mohd Noor at 013-7638512 or the Kajang district police headquarters.