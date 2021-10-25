Man dies after hacking by house-mate

BUTTERWORTH: A man died in hospital after he was slashed in a fight with his housemate, apparently following the loss of a mobile phone belonging to their friend in an incident at a house in Jalan Pak Abu, Kampung Telaga Air here last night.

North Seberang Perai District (SPU) police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police received a call at 7.35pm yesterday, informing them that a 30-year-old man had suffered serious injuries as a result of being chopped during a fight.

“Based on the testimony of the witness who is the suspect’s stepbrother, he was at his house and heard his stepbrother (suspect) who is a tenant along with the deceased, and some other friends in the house next door quarreling at 7.30pm.

“In the incident, he did not see the quarrel until he witnessed the deceased being taken to the hut (in front of the house) by two other friends before (they) called for an ambulance to take the victim to the hospital due to severe injuries from the hacking,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the victim was brought to Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) and the man was confirmed dead at 9.17pm while receiving treatment for severe injuries.

Noorzainy said following the incident, police arrested a 34-year-old man in the Mak Mandin area at 9am today to assist in the investigation of the case, adding that the suspect admitted that he had an argument with the victim before a fight ensued.

He said tests found that the victim had tested positive for drugs and he also had 15 previous records related to crime and drugs while the suspect had 22 previous criminal records and has been remanded for seven days. — Bernama