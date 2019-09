KUANTAN: A marketing manager drowned soon after getting his teenage son out of trouble at the Chamang Waterfall in Bentong, Pahang, yesterday.

Bentong district police chief Supt Yusuf Unis said Chong Aun Guan, 48, drowned in the incident at 12.30pm.

He was said to have rescued his 14-year-old son who was struggling to stay afloat.

“Chong managed to push his son to safety towards the edge of the waterfall, but he himself found it difficult to swim, causing his wife to shout for help from fellow picnickers there,“ he said when contacted.

Yusuf said members of the public managed to pull Chong out of the water and tried to resuscitate him but failed.

He said the Chong family is from Shah Alam, Selangor. - Bernama