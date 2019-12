JOHOR BARU: A 46-year-old man was found drowned near a jetty at the 17.7km, Kampung Mawai Baru, near Kota Tinggi, 34km from here, last night.

Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Department, operations commander, senior officer 2 Ibrahim Wahid said the victim was identified as Mustafa Ali.

He said the department received an emergency call at 8.47pm and deployed an officer and eight firemen to the location.

‘’The firemen found an adult male had drowned when they arrived at the scene. The man, however, had already been fished out of the water by members of the public before the firemen arrived.

‘’The victim was then taken by the firemen to the Mawai police station because flood water was rising in the area. However, he was declared dead upon arrival at the police station by a health officer from the Ministry of Health,’’ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi district police chief, Supt Ahsmon Bajah, in a statement, said the victim, a local, was found by residents at 7.45pm after realising that he was missing, near the jetty where his boat was moored.

‘’The victim was not involved in the flood relocation operations. The police remind the people against making any speculation on the case out of respect for the family of the victim,’’ said Ahsmon, adding that the case was classified under sudden death. — Bernama