Man faces 12 charges of robbery, molest, rape

KUANTAN: A man was brought before two separate courts here today to face 12 charges of robbery, molest, rape and impersonation as a policeman in the district since June.

However, Harsono Bakri (pix), 27, pleaded not guilty to 10 of the charges which were read before Sessions Court Judge Sazlina Safie.

The accused was charged with seven counts of robbing seven victims, one for rape and one for molesting the victims and one for impersonating as a policeman.

The offences allegedly took place from the night to early morning between June 16 to Aug 2 around Kuantan, namely in Indera Mahkota, Tanjung Lumpur, Jabor, Seri Kuantan, Alor Akar and Sri Damai.

For the robbery offence, the tall accused who is from Sixth Mile here was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 14 years and fine or whipping if found guilty.

On the charge of raping a 19-year-of victim in an oil palm plantation here at 11pm, June 28, the accused was charged under Section 376 (2) (b) of the same code and could be jailed up to 30 years with whipping upon conviction.

Harsono was also charged under Section 354 of the same code for molesting a 20-year-old victim on July 15 which carries a jail term of up to 10 years or fine or whipping or both while the charge on disguising as a policeman was made under Section 170 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both if found guilty.

All the victims were women aged between 19 and 31, who were riding their motorcycle alone and the accused also ran away with their cash, mobile phones, personal documents and jewellery.

At the proceeding, the accused who was not represented appealed to the court to lower bail offered by deputy public prosecutor Haryati Abdullah of almost RM90,000 for all the charges.

“I am appealing to the court for a lower bail as I am unemployed ... I have a disabled mother, wife and two children,” he said.

Sazlina allowed the accused to go on bail at RM71,000 for all the charges in one surety and set Oct 17 for mention and to appoint a counsel.

Meanwhile, before Magistrate Nurul Farahah Mohd Suah, the accused pleaded not guilty on a charge of molesting a 24-year-old victim and impersonating as a policeman at 12.02am on July near a weaving centre here.

At the proceeding, the accused kept quiet when asked to make his plea against deputy public prosecutor Wan Azreen Wan Zaid who did not offer him bail and Harsono was sent to the lockup.

Nurul Farahah set remention of the case on Oct 17. — Bernama