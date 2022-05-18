Man fails to steal RM152,900 from ATM in Tanah Merah

TANAH MERAH: A man left empty-handed when his attempt to prise open an automated teller machine (ATM) using a grinding machine went futile in an incident at a bank, here, early today.

Tanah Merah district police chief Supt Wan Zulfikri Wan Othman said the management of the bank lodged a report at 7.16 am today after realising there was an attempt to prise open one of its three ATM machines at the scene with the discovery of the grinding marks on it.

He said based on the footage of a closed circuit television (CCTV) recording at the premises, a man was seen entering the section housing the ATM machines with a plastic chair at 1.59 am.

“The suspect also covered the CCTV camera with an adhesive tape , and also the glass door with paper, to avoid his action from being seen.

“He was believed to be trying to open the ATM machine for two hours before leaving empty-handed at 3.15 am,” he told reporters here today.

He said the ATM machine contained RM152,900 and nothing was missing from it. - Bernama