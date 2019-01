IPOH: A man and his father have been detained by police on suspicion they had committed incest on his 13-year-old daughter since 2013.

Kampar police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said the duo, aged 39 and 63, were on six-day remand since yesterday to facilitate investigations.

He said the incidents happened at two different locations near Malim Nawar since the girl was eight.

“The girl raised the matter with her mother who lodged a police report on Saturday,” he said in a statement, here today.

Hasron said the girl was brought to the Kampar Hosiptal before being referred to the Ipoh Hospital for further examination. — Bernama