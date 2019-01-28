Man fined RM3k for fraudulent concealment of RM6k belonging to a cook

KUALA LUMPUR: A customer service employee of a private company was fined RM3,000, in default six months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for fraudulent concealment of RM6,000 belonging to somebody else into his bank account last year.

Magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin meted out the fine on Muhammad Haziq Hilman Halim, 20, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with committing the offence with the money belonging to a restaurant cook, Lai Wai Mun, 39, by depositing it into his Ambank account at Jalan 13/149L Bandar Baru Sri Petaling here between Jan 16 and 18 last year.

In mitigation, Muhammad Haziq, who was unrepresented said he was the sole family breadwinner.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan prosecuted. — Bernama