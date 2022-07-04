Man imprisoned six years for burglary

TAIPING: A man who escaped police custody when brought to the court to be charged last week, was sentenced to six years in jail by the Sessions Court here today for breaking into a house and stealing valuables.

Judge Nizam Zakaria meted out the punishment against Mohamad Ailuddin Akif Alluvi, 30, after he pleaded guilty to the charge, and ordered him to serve the sentence from the date of his arrest on June 22.

Mohamad Ailuddin Akif was charged with breaking into a house in Kampung Redang Panjang Ijok, Batu Kurau in Selama and stealing two units of a telephone, a laptop, RM3,000 cash, a bracelet, a necklace and four rings worth RM12,000, between 12 pm and 1 pm, on June 21.

The plantation worker also pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here to the charge of escaping from the custody of the police escort of the Selama district police headquarters (IPD) while on the way to a Taiping Magistrate’s Court.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Mohd Ali Raouse Mosque in Kampung Ulu Sepetang here at 8.05 am on June 29. However, police later managed to apprehend him at a wooden hut in Kampung Redang Panjang, Selama, at 2.45 am.

Taiping High Court senior assistant registrar, Mohamad Khairul Fathi Mohammad Khir, set Aug 3 for sentencing.

Meanwhile, in Bukit Mertajam, 12 individuals were fined RM3,000 each after pleading guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of offering non-existent loans.

Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan meted out the punishment on nine men and three women and ordered them to be jailed for six months if they failed to pay the fine.

They are Muhammad Faisal Zainal Akbar, 22; Chan Zi Quan, 21; Tan Chia Yee, 22; Muhammad Hafiz Shamsul, 26; Foo Shi Jie, 19; Ainul Taherah Johari, 22; Muhammad Syafiq Aiman Mohd Sofian, 19; Muhammad Norzulhilme Sumari, 29; Low Jia Chun, 22; Ryman Shah Razes, 21; Nornajihah Sutiman, 19; and Ng Zi Xuan, 21.

They were charged with having committed the offence at A-18-Tower A of the BM City Condominium, Jalan Perda, Seberang Perai Tengah, at 12.45 pm on June 15.

According to the facts of the case, the syndicate, offering non-existent loans, has been operating since early June 2022, where all the accused acted as money lending agents who offered non-existent loans to victims through the WhatsApp application, and a total of 132 victims lodged police reports nationwide with losses reaching RM1.91 million. - Bernama