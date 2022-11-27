Man in 50s found drowned in Klang

SHAH ALAM: A man in his 50s was found drowned in the river near Pandamaran Jaya, Klang, this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said 10 firemen from the Port Klang fire station were rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call from a witness at 10.34 am who saw the man gasping in the water, desperately seeking help before drowning.

“The Water Rescue Team (PPDA) personnel dived into the river and recovered the victim’s body.

The victim was confirmed dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel,” Norazam said, adding that police did not find any identification on the victim. - Bernama