Man jailed 10 weeks for trespassing, defying MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who was found trespassing in a restaurant at 11.10pm while defying Movement Control Order (MCO) was sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment by the magistrate’s court here, today.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim meted out the sentence to Wan Suhaimil Wan Sulaiman, 32, who pleaded guilty to both charges read separately by an interpreter.

The court ruled that both sentences be served concurrently from the date of his arrest on April 27.

Wan Suhaimil was charged with criminal trespassing by entering a restaurant in Kampung Baru, Jalan Dewan Sultan Sulaiman in Dang Wangi here at 11.10pm on April 27 on the excuse of easing himself.

He was also charged for travelling from Jalan Khatib Koyan Kampung Baru to the restaurant at 11.20 pm on the same date.

Meanwhile, 52 individuals including one woman pleaded guilty in three Magistrate’s Courts here for defying MCO by gathering to gamble and moving from one place to another on various excuses including buying cigarettes and food.

Forty five of the accused, including the woman, were fined RM800 or three weeks in jail in lieu of the fine while the other seven were jailed between 10 days to a month from the date of arrest between April 19 and 29.

All of them, including foreign nationals from India, Myanmar and Bangladesh aged between 16 and 64, were charged with committing the offence at Jalan Bukit Bintang, Dang Wangi, Cheras and Setapak, from 8 pm to 11 pm, between April 19 and 29.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutors Siti Nur Hajar Hamzah and Najihah Farhana Che Awang. — Bernama