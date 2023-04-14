Man jailed one month, fined RM6,000 for stealing Baju Melayu

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was sentenced to one month in jail and fined RM6,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here, for stealing five sets of Baju Melayu, worth RM1,930, last week.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin meted the punishment against Saipullizan Mohd Yusop, 54, after he pleaded guilty to stealing Baju Melayu of Pasha brand, belonging to Haute & Gold Trendstop, at the concourse level, Avenue K shopping centre, Jalan Ampang, here, between 1 pm and 7 pm, on April 9 and 10.

The court ordered the unemployed man to serve the prison sentence starting from the date of his arrest on April 10, and to serve another month in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the facts of the case, on April 9, at 1 pm, the accused went to the booth area at the scene of the incident and took three sets of Baju Melayu and then put them in a plastic bag, before fleeing without making any payment for the clothes.

The accused then sold them and the sale proceeds were used to buy food and drugs.

The next day, on April 10 at 5.20 pm, the accused once again went to the booth and took two sets of Baju Melayu, using the same method to sell, and at 7 pm on the same day, he, once again tried to steal Baju Melayu at the same stall, but was arrested before being handed over to the police for further action.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Diana Mohamad Saad pressed severe punishment to serve as a lesson, as well as by taking into account the loss factor suffered by the complainant (the stall owner).

Lawyer Nicholas Cheoh, who represented Saipullizan, appealed for a minimum prison sentence on the grounds that his client supports a wife and a child, in addition to his guilty plea saving court costs and time. - Bernama