Man jailed six years for dousing daughter with boiling hot water

KUALA LUMPUR: A father who doused his youngest child with boiling hot water for disturbing his sleep, was sentenced to six years in jail by the Sessions Court here today.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin handed down the sentence on Mohd Yasin Halik, 41, who pleaded guilty to splashing hot water from a water heater on a six-year-old girl causing burns on her shoulders and knees.

The offence was committed in a rented room in Jalan Pudu here, at noon on Dec 1 last year, in accordance with Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries a fine of not more than RM50,000 or a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

Norina ordered the accused to serve the prison sentence from the date of his arrest on Dec 11, 2022, and directed him to be of good behavior with an unsecured bail bond for three years and to do 180 hours of community service within six months beginning today.

Based on the facts of the case, at 7 pm, on Dec 1, 2022, the complainant, an Indonesian woman named Suma, came home from work and saw the victim and another of her children naked with burns on their bodies.

The woman, who is a cook at a restaurant, asked her children what happened and they replied that their father had poured hot water on them because they were noisy.

The complainant wanted to take them to the hospital but was prevented by the accused, and the complainant filed a police report on Dec 9, 2022, after one of her children died.

On Dec 21 last year, the man was brought before the Magistrate’s Court here on charges of killing his nine-year-old daughter, at the same location at 9 pm, on Dec 9, 2022, before the victim’s body was buried in a recreation area.

At the same Magistrate’s Court, Mohd Yasin was sentenced to four months in prison after pleading guilty to splashing hot water on Suma’s body, causing burns on the victim’s back. - Bernama