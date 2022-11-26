Man killed in Cameron Highlands landslide

IPOH: A man was killed in a landslide incident in Blue Valley, Kampung Raja, Cameron Highlands, this afternoon.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (Operations), Ismail Abdul Ghani, said that the department received a call about the incident involving the 37-year-old victim at 12.54 pm.

“We immediately deployed firefighters from the Cameron Highlands Fire station, along with two machines, to the scene,” he said in a statement today.

He said upon arrival, it was found that a landslide had hit the area involving a backhoe driver who was carrying out earthworks.

The buried victim was removed by firefighters before being handed over to the police for further action, he said. - Bernama