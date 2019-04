KUANTAN: A private sector employee in Jerantut parted with almost RM5,000 after falling for a TAC (Transaction Authorisation Code) ruse.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 37-year-old victim received a WhatsApp message from someone at 1.10pm yesterday claiming that he (the suspect) had accidentally keyed in the wrong telephone number and asked for the TAC to be sent back to the sender.

“The victim claimed that he received six TACs five minutes apart and forwarded all back to the sender,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim then felt that something was not right when he checked one of the TAC messages which involved the withdrawal of a large sum of money.

On checking his bank account online, the victim found RM4,979.70 was transferred into an account unknown to him, he said.

He added that the victim lodged a police report at the Jerantut police headquarters yesterday. — Bernama