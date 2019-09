KUANTAN: A manager at a government agency in Temerloh, near here lost RM13,400 after allegedly being cheated by a man who claimed to be a police officer yesterday.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 38-year-old victim received a phone call from a ‘’policeman’’ who introduced himself as ‘’Inspector Herman’’.

He said the suspect claimed the victim was involved in money laundering activities and that a warrant of arrest for him had been issued.

The inspector was alleged to have directed the victim to deposit a sum of money into a given bank account to avoid arrest by police, Mohd Wazir told reporters here today.

He said the victim transferred the money at 4.15pm but became suspicious, prompting him to lodge a police report at the Temerloh district police headquarters.

Mohd Wazir said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. — Bernama