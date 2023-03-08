‘Man on the Run’ on Jho Low and 1MDB to hit US cinemas in September

PETALING JAYA: A documentary to tell the story of fugitive Malaysian Jho Low or Low Taek Jho, is set for a release in US cinemas next month.

The documentary titled ‘Man on the Run’ depicts about what is believed to be the world’s biggest money laundering scandal involving billions of dollars misappropriated from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) which is scheduled for a New York release on September 22 and Los Angeles on September 29.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary is produced by The Smoking Section in association with Evergreen Media and is directed by Cassius Michael Kim who worked on ABC News programme Nightline before making a name with a CNN Original Series titled The Wonder List with Bill Weir.

It has been reported that the documentary will feature exclusive interviews with FBI Charles W. O’Neal and David Smith, who were key in building the US case against 1MDB, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as well as an interview with the nation’s former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak, before him being sent to prison for his involvement in the sovereign fund scandal.

In the documentary, Najib was apparently asked, “Where do you think Jho Low is?”

The entertainment portal said the documentary also features interviewees explaining about Low - giving insights to him, who used 1MDB money to get close to Hollywood celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton and Jamie Foxx.

Trailers to the documentary are now available on video-sharing sites Vimeo and YouTube.