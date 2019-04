SEREMBAN: A man was charged at the Sessions Court here today with two counts of cheating in connection to rural water supply projects, involving RM1.13 million, eight years ago.

Ibrahim Basri Kamaruddin, 54, who is self employed, however, pleaded not guilty before Judge G. Ramesh.

He is accused of deceiving an individual of a company located at Oakland Commercial Centre here into issuing delivery notes to MRPI Pipes Sdn Bhd concerning two rural water supply project sites, in Tanah Merah and Gua Musang, Kelantan, and billing RM795,583.50 and RM340,000 for the non-existent deliveries without the knowledge of the victim.

The payments were diverted to Rimbun Gagasan Sdn Bhd where the accused is a director. The offences were allegedly committed between August and September 2011.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Shazwani Ishak appeared for the prosecution while Ibrahim was not represented. The court set RM20,000 and fixed May 8 for re-mention. — Bernama