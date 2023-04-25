Man remanded for four days on suspicion of insulting Johor Sultan

KUALA LUMPUR: The man arrested yesterday for allegedly insulting the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, on Facebook has been remanded for four days beginning today.

Bukit Aman police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the 35-year-old suspect had been remanded until Friday under Section 117 of the Penal Code.

“The case is being handled by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, D5 Division, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department,” she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, police nabbed the man at a house in Puchong, Selangor and seized a Samsung mobile phone and a redONE SIM card.

Noorsiah, in a statement yesterday, said the man was suspected to have uploaded the offensive post under the ‘Indera Mulia’ Facebook account last Thursday.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for inciting feelings of hatred or contempt against a ruler or the government and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or services. - Bernama