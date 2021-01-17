Man’s body found floating in Tanjung Rambutan flood control reservoir

IPOH: The body of a man reported missing after he was believed to have had an argument with his mother, was found floating in the Sungai Pinji Taman Indah flood control reservoir in Tanjung Rambutan, here, yesterday afternoon.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the body of Daniel Lau Khai Wen, 25, clad in a red T-shirt, was found at about 6pm by an angler.

“Preliminary investigations by the fire found that the victim had been dead for over the past two days and his body was identified by his father.

“The family had previously lodged a police report regarding the disappearance of the deceased at the Tambun Police Station,” Asmadi said in a statement here, yesterday.

He said the deceased’s brother said the victim had told him that he was sad and angry after an argument with his mother, and that he wanted to leave home.

He said Lau’s body was taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, here, for the Covid-19 procedure and autopsy to identify the cause of death. -Bernama