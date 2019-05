ALOR STAR: And this is why cigarettes and explosives is never a good mix.

A 34-year-old man in Sik learnt this the hard way when the ‘mercun bola’ (firecracker) he was carrying in his hand exploded Saturday.

Kedah State Health Director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said members of the public found the man writhing in pain by the roadside.

“The patient informed us that while holding four of those mercun bola on his left hand, the cigarette he was smoking accidentally lit one (firecracker).”

“As soon as he was wheeled in (Sik Hospital) at about 4.20pm, we provided emergency treatment to relieve his pain, and he was in stable condition,” he said in a statement.

Dr Norhizan said the man’s ring and little fingers were badly injured, and X-ray results showed the bones were broken as well.

“We (Sik Hospital) also engaged the help of the Fire and Rescue Department to remove the ring on his finger. The patient also had burn marks on his chest,” he said, adding that the patient was referred to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani at 8pm for further treatment.

This was the first firecracker mishap in Kedah this Ramadan, Dr Norhizan said. - Bernama