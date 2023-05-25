Man shot dead by police after trying to slash his mother

IPOH: An armed man said to be under the influence of drugs was shot dead by police when he acted aggressively and threatened to slash his mother in an incident in Hutan Melintang, Bagan Datuk, yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said the 44-year-old labourer refused to surrender when confronted by policemen in the incident at 11.30 pm.

“The suspect threatened to slash his 72-year-old mother. He also asked police to leave the place.

“Fearing for the safety of the victim, police tried to persuade the suspect to calm down but he grabbed his mother and placed a parang and a pair of scissors on her,’’ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said on realising that police had entered the house, the suspect pushed his mother to the ground, causing her to faint.

He also threw a fan and parang at policemen who tried to arrest him.

“As their lives were at risk, police fired one shot which hit the suspect’s left shoulder. The suspect collapsed and the victim was saved,’’ he said.

He said police called an ambulance but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohd Yusri said the man had two previous convictions for drug offences. -Bernama