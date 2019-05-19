Man slashed to death outside entertainment centre

IPOH: A man was killed during a fight between two groups at an entertainment centre in Bandar Baru Medan Ipoh, here today.

Ipoh District Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Nordin Abdullah said in the 8am incident, the victim known as S.Kanakaran, 35, died after he was slashed with a parang.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was intoxicated and was involved in a fight between two groups at the centre.”

“The fight continued outside the entertainment centre before the victim was attacked and slashed,” he said in a statement.

He died while receiving treatment at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here, Mohd Nordin said.

Police have identified four suspects believed to be involved in the killing and efforts to track them down are underway, he added. — Bernama