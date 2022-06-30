Man, son jailed for giving false info to Registration Dept

TAWAU: The Magistrate’s Court today sentenced a man and his son to 12 months and 10 months’ jail, respectively, and fined them RM2,000 for having submitted false information to the National Registration Department in 2017.

Tawau High Court deputy registrar Amir Shah Amir Hassan imposed the sentence after Elipin Usman, 52, a local, and Noor Rizwan Elipin, 26, an Indonesian national, pleaded guilty to the charges read out to them separately.

Elipin admitted to submitting false information when helping Noor Rizwan to apply for an identity card while Noor Rizwan admitted to doing the same when applying for the card, at the branch office of the department at the Tawau Urban Transformation Centre on Sept 8, 2017.

Amir Shah, in passing sentence, said the court took a serious view of the case and ordered Noor Rizwan to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after serving his sentence.

Nurul Fariza Abdullah of the National Registration Department conducted the prosecution while the two accused were represented by counsel Jhesseny P Kang. — Bernama